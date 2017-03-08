Protesters call for $15 minimum wage on International Women's Day
A protest was held on International Women's Day, calling for a $15 minimum wage.
CTV Montreal
Published Wednesday, March 8, 2017 9:29AM EST
Citing minimum wage as a feminist issue, marchers gathered near the exit of the Jacques Cartier Bridge on Wednesday to demand an increase to $15 per hour.
The protest was organized by the Montreal Metropolitain Central Council’s committee on the condition of women.
Montreal was just one of many cities around the world that saw gathering to mark International Women’s Day. In the United States, organizers of the massive Women’s March on Washington, which took place a day after President Donald Trump’s inauguration, have called on women to take the day off work and not spend money as a way of demonstrating their economic strength and impact on American society.
- With files from The Associated Press
