

CTV Montreal





The June issue of Protegez-Vous magazine features honey, and the results were rather dismal.

Tests performed by the Options Consommateurs organization found that one-third of honey sold on shelves were flawed or violated Canadian standards.

Protegez-Vous said 11 of the 36 products it tested should not have been sold.

The organization said its tests showed that multiple brands of honey supposedly made from bees that ate the nectar of Manuka flowers in New Zealand showed signs of adulteration.

The problems included honey having extra sugar added, which manufacturers do to cut costs. Extra sugar was found in Three Acres' summer honey, and in Lady Sarah's pure honey.

Other problems included signs of overheating, which alters the taste of honey but is still safe to eat.