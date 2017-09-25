

CTV Montreal





Mayoral candidates are making promises on everything from social housing, to public transit, to how long it will take to walk across a street.

Projet Montreal's Valerie Plante said she wants Montreal to give pedestrians more time to cross the street, and so would increase the amount of time given to them at lights.

"Increase the time for people to cross the street because right now it's not enough. We've been dealing with a lot of accidents in the past few years," said Plante, pointing to one in particular.

On August 21 an 80-year-old woman was killed by a truck driver as she crossed the intersection of Notre Dame St. and St. Pierre Ave.

The driver failed to see the woman walking directly in front of his vehicle and drove over her, killing her instantly.

This year 11 pedestrians and three cyclists have been killed by drivers, and Plante said that is far too many.

She is also proposing a new metro line that would run from downtown to Montreal North, intersecting with yet-to-be-built stations on the often-proposed extension of the Blue Line.

Meanwhile Denis Coderre and his team want to create a public register for social housing in an effort to crack down on slums.

CDN-NDG mayor Russell Copeman said the goal is to improve conditions for families.

"The apartments or housing that have the highest number of infractions and uncorrected infractions are made public," said Copeman.

Coderre said he would also like to use Montreal's new powers as a metropolis to give grants to families looking to move downtown, in particular the area around Shaughnessy Village, and the upcoming development around the former Montreal Children's Hospital.

Jean Fortier, the mayoral candidate for Coalition Montreal, said he would like to see an improvement to how the city is governed.

In particular, he said the Executive Council should have members from every party.

"We would like the competence to prevail over partisan decisions for the efficiency of the city," said Fortier.

Meanwhile Montreal's fourth political party launched its campaign.

Le Vrai Changement de Montreal will not have a candidate for mayor, unlike four years ago when it was spearheaded by Melanie Joly.

This time around the party is concentrating on four boroughs: Lachine, Ile Bizard-Ste. Genevieve, Ville Marie, and Pierrefonds-Roxboro.

Party leader Justine McIntyre said the party may endorse another party's mayoral candidate.

"That's something I would consider but at the moment I'm not doing that. At the moment our focus is really on the boroughs, what the boroughs need, and how we're going to support the boroughs where Vrai Changement is present," said McIntyre.

Municipal voting takes place on Nov. 5.