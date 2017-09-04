

CTV Montreal





Projet Montreal has unveiled its slate of candidates for the three electoral districts in the Ville-Marie borough in the upcoming municipal election.

Sophie Mauzerolle, who has worked for the city as a public policies analyst, will be Projet Montreal leader Valerie Plante’s running mate in the Ste-Marie riding. She holds a master’s degree in political discourse analysis.

In Peter-McGill, the party will run Jabiz Sharifian, a McGill University graduate who has worked with the United Nations and World Bank, as well as in the private and public sectors.

The candidate for St-Jacques, Robert Beaurdry, has worked with various advocacy groups for the homeless and is the recipient of the 2012 Municipal Merit award for municipal relief.