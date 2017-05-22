Projet Montreal mayoral hopeful wants to tackle spending in Cote-des-Neiges-NDG
Kevin Copps hopes to run as the Projet Montreal candidate for borough mayor in Cote-des-Neiges-NDG.
CTV Montreal
Published Monday, May 22, 2017 2:24PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, May 22, 2017 3:17PM EDT
Cote-des-Neiges-NDG resident Kevin Copps announced Monday that he is seeking to be nominated as the Projet Montreal candidate for borough mayor.
Copps says the borough needs a mayor who will more accountable to taxpayers, calling into question spending decisions made by Russell Copeman, the current borough mayor.
He says he made his announcement at the NDG Cultural Centre to highlight how the borough's libraries are mismanaged.
“The new $23 million facility is closed on this holiday Monday, leaving children, students, families and seniors unserved and locked out of their institution. What a disappointment,” he said. "The current borough mayor refuses to provide the proper financing to maximize library hours."
The municipal election will be held Nov. 5.
MOST WATCHED
Latest Montreal News
- Coroner recommends better visibility at Parc Ave. crossing after woman's death
- Quebec Solidaire rejects strategic alliance with Parti Quebecois
- Families push for a public sex offenders registry in Quebec
- Quebec must 'take great care' of Bombardier: Couillard
- Quebec City caleche accidents spark outrage