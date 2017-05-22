

CTV Montreal





Cote-des-Neiges-NDG resident Kevin Copps announced Monday that he is seeking to be nominated as the Projet Montreal candidate for borough mayor.

Copps says the borough needs a mayor who will more accountable to taxpayers, calling into question spending decisions made by Russell Copeman, the current borough mayor.



He says he made his announcement at the NDG Cultural Centre to highlight how the borough's libraries are mismanaged.



“The new $23 million facility is closed on this holiday Monday, leaving children, students, families and seniors unserved and locked out of their institution. What a disappointment,” he said. "The current borough mayor refuses to provide the proper financing to maximize library hours."



The municipal election will be held Nov. 5.