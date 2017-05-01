Projectiles launched, one arrested at May Day rally
CTV Montreal
Published Monday, May 1, 2017 7:10PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, May 1, 2017 7:16PM EDT
Protesters have launched smoke bombs at police officers during a protest in Montreal for May Day.
Police are moving in on the annual protest, organized by anti-capitalist group CLAC. One person has been arrested so far.
Held annually in cities around the world in support of workers' rights, the Montreal May Day event began in two places: at Phillips Square and Frontenac Metro. the two separate protests joined at about 7:15 p.m.
Demonstrators are fighting to increase the minimum wage to $15 per hour – the minimum wage climbed on May 1 by 50 cents to $11.25 per hour.
More to come.
#manifencours protestors beginning to gather at Phillips Square for #MayDay #anticapitalist demonstration pic.twitter.com/NWm97XAG06— Aalia Adam (@Aalia_Adam) May 1, 2017
MOST WATCHED
Latest Montreal News
- Judge in tears as survivors share stories of abuse by Westmount coach
- Former mayor Tremblay takes stand in Zampino corruption trial
- Police say explosions in downtown Toronto caused by a hydro vault fire
- Out with it: Crown prosecutor calls on police union boss to meet
- Opulent and historic Mount Stephen Club reopens as luxury hotel