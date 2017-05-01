

Protesters have launched smoke bombs at police officers during a protest in Montreal for May Day.



Police are moving in on the annual protest, organized by anti-capitalist group CLAC. One person has been arrested so far.



Held annually in cities around the world in support of workers' rights, the Montreal May Day event began in two places: at Phillips Square and Frontenac Metro. the two separate protests joined at about 7:15 p.m.



Demonstrators are fighting to increase the minimum wage to $15 per hour – the minimum wage climbed on May 1 by 50 cents to $11.25 per hour.



