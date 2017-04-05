

CTV Montreal





A former Olympic boxer said he was just driving home when he was pulled over and arrested by Montreal police simply because of the way he looked.

Custio Clayton - who is black - was driving home to Montreal Tuesday night after a training session in Cornwall when he was followed by a police officer who pulled him over.

The encounter did not get off to a good start, with Clayton asking why he was being stopped, and the officer saying he was not cooperating.

"I said I'm not refusing, I'm just asking if you can tell me why you're pulling me over," said Clayton.

Clayton was driving a brand new large white Yukon SUV that he had rented, but when he handed the papers to police he realized he was inadvertently given the wrong registration forms by the rental agency.

At that point the police officer -- who had called for backup -- asked him to get out of the car.

"She said I'm placing you under arrest. I believe that you're a drug dealer, that you have drugs in the car, and we're going to search your car," said Clayton.

The police officers handcuffed him and held him for nearly an hour but their search of his car turned up little more than his children's car seats.

The 29-year-old is a Halifax native who moved to Montreal two-and-a-half years ago.

He boxed for Canada in the 2012 olympics.

Clayton said the officer humiliated him when she handcuffed him and tried to explain her actions.

"She said I've been a police officer for 20 years, and when I went with my gut and believed there were drugs in the car, I'm always right," said Clayton.

"She was talking as if she found drugs and that's when I started to get nervous."

Then the officer clarified that she was wrong.

"She said no no, I don't mean that, 20 years I've been a police officer and I'm actually wrong this time. You don't have drugs in the car, I'm wrong," said Clayton.

The encounter ended with Clayton getting a ticket for $63 for not having the correct car rental papers.

He said he is very disappointed with Montreal police over what he considers an obvious case of racial profiling.

On Wednesday night Montreal police planned to meet with the officers involved before commenting on the arrest.



