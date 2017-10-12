

CTV Montreal





The principal of Lester B. Pearson High School has met with students who stood idly by while watching a vicious attack in a nearby park.

On Tuesday multiple youths assaulted a Lester B. Pearson student, repeatedly kicking him in the face and stomping on him.

Dozens of students watched the attack unfold, and while some recorded the assault on their phones not one called 9-1-1 to report the assault.

A few students told the principal that they called 9-1-1 after the attack, which lasted less than one minute, but Montreal police said there were no calls that day or evening.

Instead, a parent informed the school and police the following morning, giving them the video taken on a child's phone.

The EMSB is now planning to discuss violence with students, and the duty to take action to help victims and to inform authorities.

Former Montreal Canadien Chris "Knuckles" Nilan, who frequently works with groups to discuss bullying of and by children, was dismayed by this week's attack.

"Get involved, you have to get involved. People are so afraid to get involved," said Nilan.

He said the fact so many people watched and didn't move, didn't offer any help, is sad.

"A lot of kids knew that kid, maybe some don't like him, maybe some like him. Doesn't matter,, to see a human being like that treated like he was, really getting beaten within an inch of his life, that you can stand there and watch that and not get involved, that's really disturbing," said Nilan.

Four of the attackers have been identified and indefinitely suspended from several other schools within the EMSB.

Mike Cohen, spokesperson for the board, said one student who attended a mainstream school will not be permitted to return.

Meanwhile police said the four suspects will face charges.