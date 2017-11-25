

The Canadian Press





Though he was on the ice for a training session on Saturday morning, Canadiens defenceman Shea Weber will not lace up to face the Buffalo Sabres, according to coach Claude Julien.

Weber has missed the last three games due to a lower-body injury and took a therapy day, alongside forward Brendan Gallagher, on Friday.

Gallagher, the team’s leading scorer will play on Saturday, said Julien.

The Habs are riding a five-game losing streak into Saturday’s tilt, earning just one point in that span in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets.

They have scored just three goals in the last three games.

The team did receive good news, as it was confirmed Carey Price will get the start in goal. Price hasn’t played since suffering an injury against the Minnesota Wild on Nov. 2 and hasn’t won a game since Oct. 28’s 5-4 shootout over the New York Rangers.

The Habs have won both games thus far this season against the Sabres, but needed overtime in one match to do so and a shootout in the other.