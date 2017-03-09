

CTV Montreal





Representatives of famed local breakfast chain Cora say that their president, Nicholas Tsouflidis, was kidnapped from his home in Mirabel last night and recovered, bound by duct tape, by the roadside in Ste. Dorothee.Around 6 a.m., an unnamed witness phoned in to Montreal radio station 98.5 FM to report that a man, then unidentified, had been kidnapped and found wandering out from a roadside ditch, confused.

“I saw that he was bound with duct tape. He was very happy to see us—he kept repeating ‘I was kidnapped, I was kidnapped,’” the witness told 98.5 FM.

People close to Tsouflidis, 44, say he was forcibly taken from his home on Chemin du Grand St-Charles in Mirabel at about 10 p.m. He was found the next morning some 18 kilometres away, west of Highway 13.

The investigation has been put in the hands of the Surete du Quebec, who said the man was taken to hospital as a preventive measure. They would not confirm the identity of the suspect, and would not shed light on the motive.

Tsouflidis is the youngest son of franchise founder Cora Tsouflidou, who opened the first “Chez Cora” snack bar in 1987. The chain now boasts 50 locations in Quebec, and more than 130 across Canada. Nicholas Tsouflidis took over as president in 2008 after holding numerous positions in the restaurant since its inception.

Lucie Normandin, vice-president of the Cora Group, said in an interview that it will be up to police to determine why Tsouflidis was kidnapped.

"Nicholas is fine," she said in an interview, adding she'd just spoken to him. "Like the news said, he was kidnapped and he was released. Someone found him."

Normandin said she had no idea why he would be kidnapped.

Friends said he is resting at home and too shaken up to speak with reporters.

Authorities have not released any information about a possible suspect.

With files from Sidhartha Banerjee of The Canadian Press