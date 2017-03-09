

CTV Montreal





Representatives of famed local breakfast chain Cora have confirmed that their president, Nicholas Tsouflidis, was kidnapped from his home in Mirabel last night and recovered, bound by duct tape, by the roadside in Ste. Dorothee.

Around 6 a.m., a witness phoned in to Montreal radio station 98.5 FM to report that a man, then unidentified, had been kidnapped and found wandering out from a roadside ditch, confused.

“I saw that he was bound with duct tape. He was very happy to see us—he kept repeating ‘I was kidnapped, I was kidnapped,’” the witness told 98.5 FM.

Early reports suggest that Tsouflidis, 44, was forcibly taken from his home on Chemin du Grand St-Charles in Mirabel.

The investigation has been put in the hands of the Surete du Quebec, who have yet to comment officially on their ongoing investigation. There is no word yet on the motive.

Tsouflidis is the son of franchise founder Cora Tsouflidou, who opened the first “Chez Cora” snack bar in 1987. The chain now boasts 50 locations in Quebec, and more than 120 across Canada.