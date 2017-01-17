Preliminary metro problem report due Wednesday
CTV Montreal
Published Tuesday, January 17, 2017 6:17PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 17, 2017 7:00PM EST
The STM will release more details Wednesday about the problems with the Azur trains that led to the shutdown of the Orange metro line on Saturday.
Officials with the STM admitted Tuesday that they knew in December of problems with the new Bombardier-Alstom trains, but did not expect anything like the damage caused this past weekend.
On Saturday the Orange line was shut down in mid-afternoon after signalling equipment at track level was badly damaged at the Du College station.
An electrical contact pad on an Azur car is to blame, and subsequent inspections showed damage on multiple trains. It convinced the STM to yank all Azur trains on Saturday and they have yet to be returned to service.
Opposition councillors want to know why, if the STM knew of a problem, the Azur trains were allowed to run.
"I think we're just starting to hear more about the story, about what exactly happened, and for us an important part was what was the decision-making process," said Projet Montreal leader Valerie Plante.
She wanted to know why officials waited "almost three weeks more before deciding to take the Azur trains out of service."
Mayor Denis Coderre is also upset with the problems caused on Saturday, and has pressed the STM for a report as soon as possible.
A dozen Azur trains were in service, with 40 more scheduled to be delivered by the end of 2018.
Related Stories
Photos
STM officials believe an Azur train severed cables near the Du College metro station on Jan. 13, 2017
Broken equipment on the tracks of the STM metro line. Officials believe it was damaged by an Azur train on Jan. 13, 2017.
MOST WATCHED
Latest Montreal News
Featured Video
Advertisement
Most Popular Stories
- Dogs found tortured and killed: SQ seeks those responsible 2
- Exclusive: Multiple private clinics closing in ten days 1
- Kahnawake Peacekeepers release images of suspects in Plaza 138 arson
- Montreal owner of Mexico bar linked to organized crime figures: report 10
- AZUR trains pulled temporarily from Montreal metro system 3
- Laval police seeks victims of alleged crooked moneylenders 1
- Laval café targeted by arson for second time
- Elder abuse bill not as tough as animal abuse laws, says advocate 3
- Hospitals mulling around-the-clock visiting hours 1
- Ex-boyfriend charged with first-degree murder
Advertisement
LIVE on CTVNews.ca
- Friday, Jan. 20: Donald J. Trump is sworn in as the 45th president of the United States