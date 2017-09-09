

Jean-Francois Lisee will continue as leader of the Parti Quebecois after his tenure was put to the test with a confidence vote on Saturday.

Lisee received a 92.8% approval from party delegates who participated in the vote.

Earlier in the day, Lisee has steadfastly refused to specify a minimum percentage he would find acceptable to stay on.

During this weekend’s PQ convention Lisee will try to cement his sovereigntist credentials with party hardliners who may be upset with his decision to forgo any independence referendum in a first Parti Quebecois mandate if he wins next year's election.

The convention will also see delegates debate the every-thorny language issue, focusing on access to English-language junior colleges.

Lisee's opposition to expanding Bill 101 -- which says francophones cannot receive English schooling at the elementary or secondary level but can attend English college -- is at odds with the position of some language hardliners.

On Friday, party hardliners revived an old party plank when a proposal emerged on forcing the province's stores to display unilingual French signs only.

The proposal must be voted on by the 1,500 delegates in order to become official party policy.

