

The Canadian Press





The youth wing of the Parti Quebecois will meet this weekend to debate the party’s stance on religious symbols.

Some members have called for the party to take a stricter stance, essentially returning to the provisions that were a part of the controversial Charter of Values presented under former Premier Pauline Marois.

The National Youth Committee of the PQ will vote on the measures during its national congress in Victoriaville.

The regional youth committee representing the Laurentians has suggested not limiting the prohibition on religious symbols to people in positions of authority. They propose to prohibit all employees in the public and parapublic sectors from displaying any visible religious signs during their working hours.