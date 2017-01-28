

The Canadian Press





While Donald Trump is touting Buy American policies, Quebec Finance Minister Carlos Leitao believes adopting a provincial version of that would be “a monumental error.”

At an event in Montreal on Saturday, Leitao said “Buy Quebecois” legislation, such as that proposed by the Parti Quebecois, would be counterproductive and akin to “fighting protectionism through protectionism.”

At a recent PQ national council meeting, Lisee announced his intention to make a buy local initiative part of his party’s policy plank should he win in the 2018 provincial election.

Leitao also denounced his opposition’s “aggressive” approach to the new American administration, saying the Quebec government is engaging in discussions with American officials to show them the benefits of free trade with the province.