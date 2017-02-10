PQ leader Lisee visits Dawson to woo young voters
CTV Montreal
Published Friday, February 10, 2017 2:03PM EST
Last Updated Friday, February 10, 2017 6:39PM EST
Parti Quebecois leader Jean-Francois Lisee paid a visit to Dawson College on Friday as part of an effort to woo young voters.
The English-language speech touched on topics ranging from Lisee’s promise to not hold a referendum until the party wins a second consecutive mandate to the possible decriminalization of marijuana.
While the speech, which was peppered with jokes, did garner a few laughs, at least one policy proposal came off as a dud to the crowd. Lisee proposed a compulsory French exam for any student wishing to graduate from an English-language CEGEP or university.
The visit comes the same week that a report surfaced which showed dire trends in the party’s membership. The document, authored by former leadership candidate Paul St-Pierre Plamondon, painted the PQ as an aging club, where only 14 per cent of the membership is under the age of 40.
Lisee told the packed auditorium that the party is changing.
“Rediscover us. Rediscover, or discover for some of you, the Parti Quebecois,” he said. “It’s not your grandfather’s Parti Quebecois. Some of you are too young to remember the Oldsmobile ad, which was ‘It’s not your grandfather’s Oldsmobile,’ so we always have to adapt.”
MOST WATCHED
Latest Montreal News
- Police warn about spike in muggings related to online classifieds site
- Reward offered for information on Longueuil bus assault suspect
- Man charged with mischief after vandalism at Pointe Saint-Charles mosque
- Quebec student athlete says he was denied entry to the United States
- PQ leader Lisee visits Dawson to woo young voters