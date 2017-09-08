

CTV Montreal





The Parti Québécois is opening its pre-session caucus in Montreal Friday.

The PQ will be looking to find a way to regain favour amongst Quebecers, after recent polls showed them trailing in third behind the Liberals and the rising popularity of the CAQ.

Party members will adopt a new PQ policy for the fall session based on a proposal presented in January by leader Jean-François Lisée.

Lisée will also face a vote of confidence, his first test of popularity among his troops since he was elected to lead the party.