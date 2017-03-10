

CTV Montreal





The Parti Quebecois has heard Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois’ criticisms and they are not happy.

On Friday, two party members struck back at the aspiring politician’s characterization of the party as advocating for the use of fossil fuels and of capitalizing on identity politics.

Nadeau-Dubois made the remarks the day before as he announced he would seek the nomination to run for Quebec Solidaire in the Gouin riding. He also said he intends to become the party’s co-spokesperson.

Paul St-Pierre Plamondon, a special adviser to PQ leader Jean-Francois Lisee, called the statements a mischaracterization and not helpful in achieving the shared goal of defeating the Liberals in the next provincial election.

“Quebec is a social democracy because the Parti Quebecois has done so many laws and programs to make sure we are living in a fair society,” he said. “We understand there are other parties that are also progressives and sovereigntists and in that case, we think the tone should be constructive, polite and respectful.”

MNA Catherine Fournier said the party is “disappointed” by Nadeau-Dubois’ tone.

“We thought it was maybe a little unjust the tone used by Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois yesterday. The population wants change. They want us to be together and put aside some of our divisions… in order to beat the Liberal party in the next election.”

The PQ has announced its intention not to run a candidate in Gouin in order to assist its fellow sovereignists in QS in winning the seat.

Nadeau-Dubois first rose to prominence as a student leader during the 2012 Printemps Erable.