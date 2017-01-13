

CTV Montreal





A report suggesting the Parti Quebecois is using public money to pay some staffers has the party’s rivals demanding an investigation.

According to a report in the Journal de Quebec published on Friday, at least five staff members working for PQ whip Carole Poirer are being paid out of a National Assembly budget despite primarily working on partisan political projects out of the PQ’s Montreal office.

A spokesperson for Coalition Avenir Quebec said that under National Assembly rules, those staffers should be paid out of PQ coffers. In order to be eligible to be paid out of a National Assembly budget, staffers must work primarily on policy issues, rather than partisan campaigns.

“It’s clear for the Liberal Party, it’s clear for Quebec Solidaire and it’s clear to us, so it’s just for the PQ it seems not to be clear,” said CAQ MNA Eric Caire. “That’s the reason why we’ve asked the (National Assembly) president to trigger an inquiry into that issue.

Members of the CAQ have also asked for a special meeting of the Office of the National Assembly, a body consisting of MNAs from all parties that works to set out administrative rules. While both the Liberals and QS have agreed to that request, a spokesperson for the PQ said the party has not broken any rules and will participate in any investigation or procedure to prove its innocence.