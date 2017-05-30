

The Canadian Press





Tensions between two of Quebec’s sovereignist parties continue to escalate as the Parti Quebecois denounced comments made by Quebec Solidaire members that accused the PQ of racism.

On Monday, PQ President Raymond Archambault sent an official letter to the QS’s coordinating committee, asking it to firmly and publicly disassociate itself from the comments, which were made at the last QS congress, which took play between May 20 and 22.

At the congress, several party members accused the party of racism and xenophobia for its positions on secularism. During the same meeting, party members rejected the idea of an electoral alliance with the PQ, which would have seen the parties working together to defeat the Liberals in 2018.