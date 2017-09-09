

The Canadian Press





Jean-Francois Lisee's tenure as leader of the Parti Quebecois will be put to the test today.

That is when members of the sovereigntist party will hold a confidence vote on his stewardship.

Trying to keep everyone guessing, Lisee has steadfastly refused to specify a minimum percentage he would find acceptable to stay on.

Lisee will try to cement his sovereigntist credentials with party hardliners who may be upset with his decision to forgo any independence referendum in a first Parti Quebecois mandate if he wins next year's election.

The weekend PQ convention will also see delegates debate the every-thorny language issue, focusing on access to English-language junior colleges.

Lisee's opposition to expanding Bill 101 -- which says francophones cannot receive English schooling at the elementary or secondary level but can attend English college -- is at odds with the position of some language hardliners.

On Friday, party hardliners revived an old party plank when a proposal emerged on forcing the province's stores to display unilingual French signs only.

The proposal must be voted on my the 1,500 delegates in order to become official party policy.