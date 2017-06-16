

The Canadian Press





The official opposition in Quebec City is highlighting a sad anniversary this weekend: exactly five years ago on Saturday, blogger Raif Badawi was imprisoned in Saudi Arabia.

The blogger’s family lives in Sherbrooke as refugees, while he is serving a 10-year sentence for publishing his opinions. The PQ has been fighting for his freedom since his incarceration.

Verchères MNA Stéphane Bergeron asked the Couillard government on Thursday to relaunch the appeal to Riyadh for the man’s freedom.

He said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had said during his 2015 campaign that he would make every effort to have Badawi released.

Bergeron is calling on Quebec to place more intense pressure on Ottawa to contact the Saudi regime in a push for Badawi’s freedom.