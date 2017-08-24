

CTV Montreal





Power has been restored to every building affected by Tuesday's sudden microburst in Montreal, but the restoration came too late for some.

Cool & Simple only sells frozen food, and when the power cut out on Tuesday, and continued on Wednesday, the store's manager decided it was time to give away as much as he could.

"Everything we could save, we saved. Everything we couldn't save we reached out to community organisms to donate. Sadly they weren't able to come because it was on short notice, and it broke our hearts because we had a lot of veggies, bread, and some meat," said Guy Matte.

As a result store employees emptied the freezer room and tossed tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of food into the trash.

Matte said he will be making an insurance claim for the lost goods and plans to re-open next Thursday.

Meanwhile hundreds of people will be spending days, if not weeks, continuing to clean up the debris from the storm.

Most streets in the borough have been reopened, although piles of branches and logs lie on the side of the road and on front lawns.

Construction crews are present on many streets as electrical masts, roofs, balconies and more need to be repaired.

City officials expect it will take weeks for every branch to be removed from streets in the borough.

NDG Park will take more time to recover.

Because of the damage, NDG Arts week organizer Luca Palladino said the festival will have to move to Trenholme Park this year.

“It's going to take years – decades -- for the park to get back to what it was,” he said.