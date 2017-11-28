Power failures leave 20,000 Laval residents in the dark
Hydro towers in Quebec. (The Canadian Press)
CTV Montreal
Published Tuesday, November 28, 2017 4:47PM EST
A series of power failures hit Laval Tuesday afternoon, leaving more than 20,000 customers in the dark.
The first failures were reported around 2 p.m., with several more happening about 45 minutes later, and others losing power at 4:30 p.m.
Hydro Quebec reports that equipment has failed and it would likely only be able to restore power around 5:30 p.m. at the earliest, but that some failures would likely last until closer to 8 p.m.
The failures are concentrated in the Chomedey area of Laval, between Highways 15 and 13, stretching from the back river to Highway 440 -- although there are failures in other parts of the city.
Latest Montreal News
- New Molson Coors brewery to open in Longueuil, not Montreal
- "A lack of respect:" Pro-gun group criticized over Polytechnique memorial protest
- Power failures leave 20,000 Laval residents in the dark
- Closure of Lafontaine Tunnel to clean up crash creates massive traffic jam
- Plante says she's open to memorial of teen fatally shot by police in 2008