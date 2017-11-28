

CTV Montreal





A series of power failures hit Laval Tuesday afternoon, leaving more than 20,000 customers in the dark.

The first failures were reported around 2 p.m., with several more happening about 45 minutes later, and others losing power at 4:30 p.m.

Hydro Quebec reports that equipment has failed and it would likely only be able to restore power around 5:30 p.m. at the earliest, but that some failures would likely last until closer to 8 p.m.

The failures are concentrated in the Chomedey area of Laval, between Highways 15 and 13, stretching from the back river to Highway 440 -- although there are failures in other parts of the city.