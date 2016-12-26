

CTV Montreal





For the second time in six days, a Rosemont restaurant appears to have been targeted by arsonists.

The Montreal police arson squad is investigating after an attempted attack on foiled in the early hours of Monday morning.

A witness reported seeing two men shatter the front window of Pot Masson restaurant at 4:40 a.m. The perpetrators then proceeded to pour an accelerant fluid on the interior and exterior façade of the bulding.

According to police, they were scared off during a verbal intervention before a fire was lit and any futher damage incurred.

The suspects fled up 9th Ave. on foot. Police have erected a perimeter around the site, and are investigating the circumstances of the incident.

This is the second attack on the restaurant in six days.

A Molotov cocktail was launched through the window of the restaurant at about 2:30 a.m. on December 20. Some employees were on site at the time, and were able to quickly extinguish the fire.

No one was injured and there was only some minor damage to the site.

"For now, for the second time, investigators will be meeting with the owner of the restaurant to try to understand if there is any conflict with an ex-exployee or other businesses, or organized crime," said Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant.

Police said that they have not had any issues with the restaurant or its owners prior to these incidents.

So far police don’t have a description of the assailants in either incident, and no one has been arrested.