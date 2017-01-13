The differences could not have been more striking this week. It was a heartfelt and inspirational goodbye from a man full of grace and goodness. A man who embodied the best of America.

His farewell address was a call to all citizens to protect their freedoms like never before.

“Democracy can buckle when we give in to fear. So, just as we, as citizens, must remain vigilant against external aggression, we must guard against a weakening of the values that make us who weare.”

From the words of a statesman for the ages to the buffoon and his flirtation with fascism.

To begin his presidency with a full frontal attack on a free press is frightening. By singling out one news organization, in this case CNN, Trump is setting the stage for an administration at war with the press.

“Can you give us a question? Can you give us a question? Don’t be rude. I’m not going to give you a question, you are fake news.”

Only the favoured mouthpieces would be granted access. It will become an atmosphere of mistrust, falsehoods and retribution. I do not believe it is overstating to say that American democracy is threatened like never before.

We cannot believe anything this man says.

The news conference confirmed our worst fears about the adolescent bully. He will not make a break from his holdings. Conflict of interest will be rife. Critics will be attacked. The angry mob will turn against voices of reason. His obvious affection for Russia and its bloodthirsty dictator Vladimir Putin will not serve the interests of United States nor the world; a world which is becoming a much more dangerous place.

On the other hand, Barack Obama left us with this; what he called his final ask.

“I am asking you to hold fast to that faith written into our founding documents; that idea whispered by slaves and abolitionists; that spirit sung by immigrants and homesteaders and those who marched for justice; that creed reaffirmed by those who planted flags from foreign battlefields to the surface of the moon; a creed at the core of every American whose story is not yet written:

Yes, we can.”

It is worth noting that President Obama had the dignity to never mention Trump by name. It wasn’t necessary. We all knew and we all understood.

The official motto of the United States is “In God We Trust.” Let us pray he is listening. The U.S. will need all the help it can get from both mere mortals and the divine.