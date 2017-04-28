

CTV Montreal





Police were called to the pizzeria Del Nova on Sherbrooke near Prince Albert at around 2:50am after a strong gas smell prompted a passersby to call 911.

When police arrived on the scene they determined the flammable liquid was poured all over the carpet in front of the pizzeria but was never lit.

Police say the suspects were likely going to ignite the liquid, which would have caused a fire, but were scared off by something.

There is no damage to the property and no suspects, witnesses or arrests at this time.

A criminal investigation is ongoing, police will be looking at surveillance footage for clues.

A number of restaurants and bars across the island have been the target of arson attacks in the last year.