The Couillard government is putting a more positive spin on its plan to hold an inquiry on systemic racism in Quebec.

After criticisms that it would be like ‘putting Quebecers on trial,’ there will instead be hearings into the value of diversity and the battle against discrimination.

The Liberal government – heading into an election year – has decided to tweak the optics on the issue, offering a new plan to hold a consultation on immigration and how new Quebecers integrate into society.

Instead of looking at how some police forces and some healthcare institutions mistreat people of colour, for example, it will emphasize how immigrants are needed to fill certain labour shortages.

The previous inquiry, involving the Quebec Human Rights Commission, simply wasn't the right vehicle, said new Immigration Minister David Heurtel.

Heurtel said it is not the type of conversation the government wants to have at this point.

The Centre for Research-Action on Race Relations said this is a missed opportunity, but Heurtel said he wants to deal with discrimination – but also practical solutions.

“We want to take this conversation that we need to have collectively as a society with Quebecers of all origins and see how we can do better on this issue and look at it through the prism of job creation, employment and training. And of course have these people speak French,” he said.

Heurtel and the employment ministers will tour the province next month to hear the public. Proposals by 31 community groups across Quebec, who are being paid a total of $361,000 to research the issue, will be considered.

In December, a forum will be held to talk about issues and the solutions.