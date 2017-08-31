

CTV Montreal





The northern portion of NDG Park is set to reopen this weekend following a devastating storm that hit the city last week.

The park is currently closed to the public while the city works to clean up debris, broken branches and dozens of fallen trees – damage caused by a microburst that hit the borough.

CDN-NDG borough mayor Russell Copeman says city inspectors visited the site and determined that a portion of the park would be safe to reopen over the weekend.

1/2 Happy to announce after our inspectors visited the site, northern part of #NDG Park will be reopened this weekend. #polmtl #microburst — Russell Copeman (@racopeman) August 31, 2017

The southern portion of the park will remain closed for the time being because of safety concerns.

NDG was one of the areas hit hardest by a microburst during a storm on August 22. It hit a two-kilometer stretch of the borough, reaching from the north of Concordia University’s Loyola campus to an area toward the Turcot Interchange.

Dozens of trees in NDG park were decimated, leaving the park off-limits to residents.

The borough put up signs around the park and police added extra patrols to warn residents to stay away.

Across NDG an estimated 400 trees were damaged and knocked down, 100 homeowners had properties damaged and 50 cars were smashed during the storm.