Pooches rescued from Chinese dog meat festival arrive in Montreal
CTV Montreal
Published Friday, December 23, 2016 6:48PM EST
Last Updated Friday, December 23, 2016 6:57PM EST
Montreal’s SPCA will welcome 37 new arrivals on Friday night after over 100 canines were rescued from a Chinese dog meat festival.
In all, 110 dogs taken to an emergency shelter in China six months ago have been brought to SPCAs around Canada.
Humane Society International said the dogs have been traumatized but have been getting help from therapists and trainers.