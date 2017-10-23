

The Canadian Press





All eyes are on the federal Lac-St-Jean, where voters are heading to the polls in a hotly contested by-election on Monday.

All four major parties have entered candidates in the riding formerly held by Conservative Denis Lebel and all four candidates have ties to the area.

The riding has also been visited by party leaders in the last two weeks.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was the most recent visitor, campaigning in the area on Thursday and Friday. He made stops in Roberval, St-Felicien, Dolbeau-Mistassini and Alma on behalf of candidate Richard Hebert.

Among the pivotal issues in the race is a new softwood lumber agreement with the United States. The riding is home to thousands of jobs in the industry.