

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL – A new poll shows the Liberal Party of Quebec and the Parti Quebecois stagnate while Coalition Avenir Quebec maintains its popularity.

According to a Leger Marketing survey carried out this week, the Liberals are still in first place, but with only 32 per cent support, compared with 28 per cent for the CAQ and 22 for the PQ.

The CAQ was the most popular party in Quebec City, tied with the PQ in Montreal, and dominated other regions.

Support for Quebec Solidaire fell to 12 per cent.

CAQ leader François Legault crushed all his competitors when Quebecers were asked which party leader would make a better premier. He was chosen by 24 per cent of respondents, compared with 18 per cent for Philippe Couillard.

Leger surveyed 1002 Quebecers online between August 21 and 24.

On the federal stage, the Liberals dominate with 4 per cent of Quebecers saying they’d vote for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, ahead of the New Democratic Party, with 19 per cent, the Bloc Quebecois with 16 per cent, and the Conservative Party with 15 per cent.