Cote des Neiges-Notre Dame de Grace followed in the footsteps of the central on Sunday night, electing a political newcomer as borough mayor over the more politically established incumbent.

Former Montreal Gazette journalist Sue Montgomery, who ran on Valerie Plante’s Projet Montreal ticket, was elected with 47 percent of the vote.

Her victory put an end to the one-term tenure of Mayor Russell Copeman, who was elected borough mayor in 2013 under the Coalition Montreal banner but jumped ship to Equipe Denis Coderre in 2016.

Prior to his time in municipal politics Copeman was a longtime MNA, representing the Notre-Dame-de-Grace riding, which led Montgomery to accuse Copeman during the campaign of being a career politician.

Montgomery promised to provide to add more hybrid buses to routes throughout the area, expand a bus stop near the Montreal West train station, and make streets safer. She also promised better living conditions for CDN residents in low-income housing.

Since leaving her job as a reporter Montgomery made international headlines for starting the Twitter hashtag #beenrapedneverreported, where women shared their stories of why they didn’t go to authorities after a sexual assault.

This is Montgomery's first political success. In 2015 she tried and failed to become the NDP candidate for the riding of NDG-Westmount.

Coalition Montreal candidate Zaki Ghavitian came in third with over 8 percent of the vote.