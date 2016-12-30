Police will be on high alert as Montreal celebrates New Year's Eve
Concrete barriers in the Old Port and an increased police presence at several celebrations are among the heightened security measures in place as Montreal prepares to celebrate New Year's Eve.
CTV Montreal
Published Friday, December 30, 2016 9:07PM EST
Security will be ramped up on Saturday night as Montreal prepares to welcome the new year.
Concrete barriers will be installed in the Old Port, where festivities will be held. There will also be increased police presence in Old Montreal, as well as at celebrations in Anjou and Lachine.
Police did not say whether they plan on checking bags but said more details of their plans will be forthcoming on Saturday.
Montreal is not the only city where police will be on heightened alert. Several other Canadian cities, including Ottawa, have announced additional measures to deter and prevent against any attacks.