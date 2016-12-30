

CTV Montreal





Security will be ramped up on Saturday night as Montreal prepares to welcome the new year.

Concrete barriers will be installed in the Old Port, where festivities will be held. There will also be increased police presence in Old Montreal, as well as at celebrations in Anjou and Lachine.

Police did not say whether they plan on checking bags but said more details of their plans will be forthcoming on Saturday.

Montreal is not the only city where police will be on heightened alert. Several other Canadian cities, including Ottawa, have announced additional measures to deter and prevent against any attacks.