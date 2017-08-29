

CTV Montreal





Montreal police were out patrolling the roads Tuesday morning in an effort to urge drivers to slow down as the new school season begins.

Officers were stopping drivers speeding in school zones, where the limit is 30 kilometres an hour.

“As you know, kids are sometimes unpredictable, and to add to this… most kids now are all connected so they're also oblivious to not only what they see but what they hear as well,” said Montreal police spokesperson Andre Durocher.

Most drivers on Tuesday were let off with a warning.

“I didn't have the feeling I was going too fast, but obviously I was going too fast,” said one sheepish driver.

One mother was clocked driving 53 kilometres per hour in a 30 zone. Her excuse? She had an appointment.

Another mother blamed being late to drop her child at school for breaking the speed limit.

“As you can see this morning, most of the people we intercept are unfortunately parents. Why parents? Because what do parents do? They drop kids at the school at the daycare they have to rush to work. But nevertheless, we have to remind them the safety of their kid is very important,” said Durocher.

It's a message police repeat almost daily.

In spite of lower speed limits and more crosswalks, far too many people are breaking the rules, said cyclist Julie Benoit – who said it’s not just drivers who are to blame.

“The cyclists, the pedestrians, the cars – it's everyone. There's no courtesy. I'm often the only one who stops at the red light,” she said, adding that she was thrilled to see police handing out tickets and giving warnings.

The back-to-school message is clear: Even if you're racing against the clock, don't race on the roads – especially not in school zones.



Here's a quick look at the fines you might incur if you don't:



