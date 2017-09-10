

The Canadian Press





Police in Levis shot a man who threatened officers responding to a call regarding a disturbed individual on Sunday morning.

At 3:20 a.m., police received a call from the St-Romuald area. They found a man wielding a machete.

Officers told him to drop his weapon but the man advanced towards them when police opened fire.

The 27-year-old man was injured but police said they do not fear for his life.

The incident is being investigated by Quebec’s Bureau of Independent Investigators.