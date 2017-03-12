Police shoot cabbie who hit officer with his car
A Montreal cab driver is in hospital after being shot by police. The cabbie allegedly refused to pull over for an inspector and hit an officer with his car.
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, March 12, 2017 8:08AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, March 12, 2017 8:31AM EDT
A taxi driver was shot by police in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve on Saturday night after the driver allegedly attempted to run over a cab inspector.
The driver is in hospital and police said they do not fear for his life.
Just before midnight, the inspector attempted to pull over the 60-year-old cabbie, who police said refused to stop and tried to strike the inspector with his vehicle.
Police were called to the scene. After talking to the driver, a police officer walked towards him. The driver struck her with his car.
That’s when other officers opened fire.
An investigation has been opened by Quebec’s Bureau of Independent Investigators with the Surete du Quebec offering support.