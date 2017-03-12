

The Canadian Press





A taxi driver was shot by police in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve on Saturday night after the driver allegedly attempted to run over a cab inspector.

The driver is in hospital and police said they do not fear for his life.

Just before midnight, the inspector attempted to pull over the 60-year-old cabbie, who police said refused to stop and tried to strike the inspector with his vehicle.

Police were called to the scene. After talking to the driver, a police officer walked towards him. The driver struck her with his car.

That’s when other officers opened fire.

An investigation has been opened by Quebec’s Bureau of Independent Investigators with the Surete du Quebec offering support.