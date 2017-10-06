

CTV Montreal





Montreal police are asking other potential victims to come forward after arresting a 30-year-old man they believe tried to lure minors online.

David Rossy, 30, was arrested on Wednesday and appeared via videoconference on Thursday. He remains behind bars until his next appearance on Tuesday.

Police said Rossy contacted his victims on Instagram, claiming to work for fashion company fashion2mtl. They said he used the pseudonym ‘Anna Stein’ to hide his true identity.

He asked his victims to send him intimate photos of themselves, then offered to do a photo shoot in exchange for a large sum of money. If they refused, police say Rossy would threaten to spread the intimate photos on the Internet.

Rossy is also suspected using the pseudonyms soho.marc and eatndrinkslow on Instagram and SnapChat to commit these crimes. When using these profiles, police said the suspect charmed his victims by offering them expensive gifts in exchange for photos and videos of a sexual nature.

Rossy, 30, has an olive complexion, is 1.78 metres (5’10”) tall and weighs 100 kilograms (220 lbs). He has short black hair with a receding hairline.

Anyone who may have been a victim of this crime is urged to contact their local police station or call 911 to file a formal complaint.