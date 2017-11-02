

CTV Montreal





Montreal police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a suspect in an armed hold-up at the Maisonneuve-Rosemont Hospital.

Éric Demers, 40, is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for the robbery, which took place at 8:45 a.m. on Oct. 16 near the hospital’s security office.

Two other suspects, Claude Joly and Gérard Ménard, both 59 years old, have already been arrested in connection with the crime.

They say an employee was counting the weekend’s receipts, and had just collected bags with about $15,000 in them when they were approached by a man with a firearm.

The assailant hijacked the cart the employee was pushing.

When a security guard intervened, a second thief with a handgun arrived and pointed the gun at them. The two suspects fled on a bike.

Police were able to track down Joly, who was arrested in possession of a loaded handgun, within 15 minutes.

Police also believe he is linked to a break-in at a Café Navaro on Beaubien St. on June 22. Police say Joly and an accomplice stole $5,520 that they found in the safe.

The police investigation led to the search for Ménard, their second suspect. Police arrested him for robbery on Oct. 17.

The two men appeared in court on multiple charges and remain behind bars pending further court proceedings.

Police are still looking for Demers in connection with this crime. They believe he is armed.

Investigators believe the three men are linked to robberies that took place over the summer in bars in the Montreal area, adding that they are known to police.

Anyone who spots Demers should not approach him and instead should call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information that can help investigators find the suspect is urged to call Info-Crime Montreal at 514-393-1133 or online here.



The information will be treated anonymously and confidentially.