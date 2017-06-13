

CTV Montreal





The Montreal police sexual exploitation unit has arrested a 37-year-old man on charges of child luring, uttering death threats, and criminal harassment.

Police say they arrested Philippe Truchon on May 31. He reportedly claims to live in various regions in Quebec, including Montreal, Mascouche, Terrebonne, St-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Saint-Jérôme, Saint-Constant, and Longueuil.

Investigators have reason to believe there may be more victims of his alleged crimes.

Truchon appeared in court in Montreal to face the charges and he remains behind bars.

The suspect used two pseudonyms on Facebook to get in touch with his victims:

Phil Lawrie

Phil Leroy

Truchon also communicated with his victims using these cell phone numbers:

438-345-0393

514-416-9850

He allegedly approached his victims by telling them he was a clothing retailer or bar owner and offered them a job as a model or bartender.

Anyone who has been a victim or who knows someone who could have been a victim of Philippe Truchon is asked to visit their local police station or call 911 to file a formal complaint.