Montreal police are asking for the public's help in finding other possible victims of a man charged with mugging several people on the West Island.

Marino Conti, 62, was arrested two weeks ago.

Police say he targeted the elderly and people with disabilities. They have spoken with four alleged victims, but say it is possible there could be more.

Conti faces charges of armed robbery, uttering threats and theft under $5,000.

Police say since the end of February, he allegedly mugged two people at Plaza Pointe-Claire as well as one victim at Douglas-Shand and Saint-John’s Blvds., only a block from a police station.

They say he also allegedly robbed another person in Lachine.

None of the victims were physically harmed, but police said he threatened to kill or shoot them in three of four cases.

Conti is 1.76 metres tall (5’10’’) and weighs 110 kg (225 lbs). He speaks English and drove a red 2009 Nissan Sentra.

Anyone who was attacked or has information should visit their local police station or call 911 to make an official complaint.