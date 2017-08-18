

CTV Montreal





Montreal police are looking to identify and track down a man in connection with a sexual assault in the early morning hours of August 4 on Île Sainte-Hélène.

The incident occurred between 2 and 3 a.m. when a woman got into a car she believed was an Uber.

Police say the man is in his 60s and white. He has white hair, a small beard and is thin in stature. He spoke in English and has an accent.

The man was driving a Dodge Caravan that seemed to be a recent model.



Police are approaching the public for a second time on this case after successfully seeking to track down the man in mid-August.

Anyone with information that could identify or locate this man is urged to call Info-Crime Montreal at 514-393-1133 or reach out online. The information will be treated as anonymous and confidential.



The incident comes following a similar incident in July, where a young woman said she was assaulted by a man who falsely claimed to be her Uber driver.

Uber said there are a number of security measures in place within its app to keep passengers safe, including an alert when your Uber arrives.

“You're provided information on the make and model of the car, the driver’s name their photo, and we encourage everyone to confirm all that information before getting in the car,” said Kayla Whaling, a spokeswoman for Uber, after that incident.

Passengers can also track their driver and journey through the app and share their ETA with friends or family.

Uber advises there are ways to ensure safety.

“Individuals posing as a rideshare driver may look for people standing outside. You can request your ride inside, then you're notified when your car arrives,” said Whaling.