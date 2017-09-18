

CTV Montreal





Montreal police are asking for the public’s help in identifying an important witness in a homicide.



Police say a 26-year-old man was stabbed in his apartment on Mullins St. in Point St. Charles at 2 a.m. on Monday.



Another resident of the building came across the badly injured man lying in a hallway.



They called 9-1-1 and paramedics and police rushed to the scene. Medical crews took the victim to hospital where he died of his injuries around 8 a.m.

Crime scene investigators spent the rest of the night in the building trying to figure out how the man was stabbed and slashed and a motive for the attack.

Police are now seeking a black man with black eyes and short, black hair. The man wore a black coat, a black sweater with the Nike logo in white letters and black pants.

Anyone with information about the witness is urged to call 911, visit their local police station or reach out anonymously and confidentially to Info-Crime Montreal at 514-393-1133 or online.



Pictures of the witness:









