

CTV Montreal





Montreal police are looking for the public’s help to identify and track down a man they believe is linked to several cases of bank card fraud during taxi trips.

Police say there are about 30 victims of the scam and that the suspect is either an accomplice of a taxi driver or a driver himself.

The fraudster always uses the same modus operandi, say police.

The taxi driver takes the victim's card, sometimes after insisting that the customer pays with credit and not in cash, substitutes it and hands back another.

The card appears to be the same, since the suspect makes sure to hand back the exact same type of card.

After substituting the customer's card, the suspect goes to an ATM and makes a withdrawal with the stolen card.

The man, in his 20s, is possibly of North African origin, police say. He is 5’10” and weighs about 150 lbs. He has short, dark brown hair and speaks French.

Some fraud prevention tips from Montreal police:

Do not lose sight of your bank or credit card

Handle your card yourself when paying for the trip

If you do lose sight of it, always ensure the driver gives you your own card back

Personalize your credit card by, for example, placing a sticker or other distinctive sign on it

Anyone with information that can help identify and locate the suspect should contact Info-Crime Montreal at 514-393-1133. Calls are anonymous and confidential.