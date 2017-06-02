

CTV Montreal





Montreal police are seeking the public’s help in tracking down Frederick Silva, who they say is armed and dangerous.

Silva is the subject of a cross-Canada arrest warrant because police believe he is behind the fatal shooting of a 28-year-old man last week in the parking lot of Amazones strip club in NDG.

Silva reportedly fled with three other suspects aboard an SUV he was driving.

Frederick Silva is a 36-year-old white man. He is 1.75 metres (5 foot 9 inches) tall and weighs 88 kilograms (194 lbs). He has several tattoos.





Anyone with information that can help track down the suspect is urged to call 911 immediately.

If spotted, police advise people to act with caution, because he could be armed.