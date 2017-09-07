

CTV Montreal





Montreal police are asking the public for help finding a missing teenager whose family is concerned for her safety.

Mélina Larivière, 19, left her home on Saint-Jean-Baptiste Blvd. in Pointe-aux-Trembles on Tuesday night and has not been seen or heard from since.

Her family says this is unusual behaviour for the young woman.

Larivière is Caucasian, 1.5 metres (4’11”) tall and weighs 56 kg (125 lbs.). She has brown eyes and brown hair.

At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing black pajamas with patterns of planets on them. She seems to have left her home without and money or identification.

Anyone with information about her disappearance is urged to call 911, their local police department or reach out anonymously to Info-Crime Montreal at 514-393-1133 or online.