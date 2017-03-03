

CTV Montreal





Montreal police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl.

Tania Montas left her home in Ahuntsic-Cartierville on Feb. 27 and has not returned since.

She is 1.7 metres (5’7”) tall and weighs 90 kilograms (198 lbs). She has black hair, which is long and braided, and brown eyes.

At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing a black and red coat and beige boots.

Anyone with information about her disappearance is urged to call 911, their local police department or call Info-Crime Montreal anonymously and confidentially at 514-393-1133.