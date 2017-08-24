

CTV Montreal





Police in Longueuil are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 27-year-old man.

Florian Martel was last seen Thursday afternoon at Parc du Havre in St-Lambert.

His health and safety may be at risk, police say.

Martel is 1.8 metres tall (5'11”), weighs 82 kilograms (180 lbs), and has brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a red Molson baseball cap, a red t-shirt that says “Je suis QC” on the front and "$15 an hour" on the back and was wearing black Under Armor sneakers.

Anyone who sees him should call 911 immediately.