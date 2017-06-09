

CTV Montreal





Montreal police investigators are seeking the public’s help in tracking down someone they refer to as a “dangerous pimp with ties to street gangs.”



There is a Canada-wide warrant out for the arrest of Muhidiin Ahmed Farah, a 31-year-old man suspected of committing an armed robbery in Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce.



Police say he is considered armed and dangerous.



They believe he may be in the Montreal area for Grand Prix weekend.



The armed robbery occurred at 4:25 a.m. on May 10, when police say a man was heading to his hotel room in NDG. They allege Farah and his accomplice, Daniel Khet, brutally attacked the man with a firearm as he was walking down the motel’s corridor.



They say the men used "excessive force" against the victim, who tried to escape via an emergency exit. Instead, the assailants attacked him again before fleeing on foot.



Surveillance camera images have helped investigators identify the suspects.

Muhidiin Amhed Farah is currently at large after breaking the conditions of his parole. Police say he regularly travels to Montreal and Saskatoon, usually by train.



Daniel Khet was arrested on June 2 and appeared in court on charges of armed robbery and several firearm-related charges.



Police described Muhidiin Amhed Farah as dark skinned with brown eyes and black hair. He is 6’ tall (1.83 m) and weighs 187 lbs (85 kg).

Anyone with information that may help locate the suspect is urged to call 9-1-1 immediately. The suspect may be armed; please act cautiously.