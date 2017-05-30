

A 15-year-old girl is recovering in hospital after she was shot in the stomach in Laval early Tuesday morning.



Police said her life is not in danger.

At 12:30 a.m., a call was placed to 911 to report shots being fired. Police said three teenaged girls were outside one of the entrances to the Cartier metro station when they got into a verbal altercation with another group of people.

The girls walked over to the metro’s other entrance, when the shot was fired.



A friend of the victim who witnessed the shooting told CTV the shooter was in a grey luxury car with tinted windows and sped off after firing.



A parked car that another woman was sitting in was also struck by bullets.



“She felt like there were people throwing rocks on her vehicle. After a closer look we noticed there were two gunshots in the side of the vehicle,” said Laval police spokesperson Franco Di Genova, confirming they were shell casings.

The other two girls and the woman have met with detectives but were unable to identify if the shooter was male or female. The victim, who sustained an injury to her abdomen, will meet with investigators when her health permits.

Police are looking at surveillance video in an attempt to identify the shooter. They can’t say if the shooting is gang related.



Police are asking anyone with information to come forward by calling their tip line at 450-662-INFO (4636) or emailing them.